Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Wednesday that its talks with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) aimed at re-establishing a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland had failed.

The failure of the parties to agree led the British government to begin the process of directly imposing an annual budget for Northern Ireland for the first time in a decade.

The move is a major step towards a return to direct rule from London, which could destabilise the delicate political balance in Northern Ireland, creating a major headache for British Prime Minister Theresa May as she negotiates Britain's exit from the European Union.

"Sinn Fein is disappointed that after the last few weeks of negotiations that it has ended in failure," Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neill, told journalists. "We did our best to be flexible."

She called on the British and Irish governments "to act urgently to deliver equality" in Northern Ireland following the failure of the assembly to deliver it, citing the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace deal.

Britain's minister for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire said, however, that talks would continue and that if an power-sharing executive was formed, the budget process could be handed back.

"While important progress has been made in discussions between the DUP and Sinn Fein towards the establishment of an executive, it has not yet been possible for the parties to reach agreement," Brokenshire told journalists in Belfast.