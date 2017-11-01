Japan's Shinzo Abe was re-elected prime minister on Wednesday after his ruling bloc's big election win last month and days before a visit by US President Donald Trump that is expected to be dominated by concerns over a volatile North Korea.

"We have consistently supported President Trump's stance that all options are on the table. When President Trump visits here, we will fully take time to analyse the most up-to-date situation in North Korea and consult on a response in detail," Abe told a news conference.

"I'd like to reaffirm our close cooperation in order to resolve early the issues of nuclear, missiles and abductees."

Abe, 63, took office in December 2012, promising to reboot the stale economy and bolster defence.

His Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition retained its two-thirds "super majority" in parliament's lower house in the October 22 election, re-energising his push to revise the post-war, pacifist constitution.

Abe reiterated that he had no preset timing in mind for revising the constitution but that he must step up efforts to gain broad support in parliament as well as among the public.