WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya stops 300 migrants in Mediterranean
Under pressure from Italy and other European states, Libya's coastguard has become increasingly active, patrolling more widely and intercepting migrants before they can reach international rescue vessels.
Libya stops 300 migrants in Mediterranean
The boats were spotted in waters east of Tripoli. The migrants will now be sent to a detention centre in Tajoura, a suburb of the Libyan capital. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2017

The Libyan coast guard has intercepted two boats carrying hundreds of people from sub-Saharan Africa trying to reach Europe on Tuesday near the town of Zilten.

Libya's western shoreline is the main departure point for migrants trying to reach Europe by boat, many of them fleeing conflict or poverty.

Crossings have dropped sharply since July, when an armed group in the smuggling hub of Sabratha began blocking departures.

Nearly 300 people were packed in two small rubber boats. In the early hours of Tuesday morning Libya's coastguard intercepted the 299 migrants who were sitting on the ground of the dock.

RECOMMENDED

"Around 300 illegal migrants were rescued. Right now they're being identified and lists with their names, nationalities, and ages are being prepared so we can confirm their numbers, before they're sent to illegal migration detention centres," coast guard official Ali al-Shebrak said.

TRT World’sKerry Alexandra has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations