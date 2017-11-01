The families of thousands of victims in the Philippines' bloody war on drugs mourned on Wednesday at gatherings in churches and cemeteries in the capital, Manila, to call for justice.

Priests at a special Catholic service on a gloomy All Saints Day prayed for and blessed photographs of those killed, and some relatives held a protest outside a police station whose officers have been blamed for deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte unleashed his signature anti-narcotics campaign immediately after taking office in June last year. Human rights groups believe many of the 3,900 deaths in police operations were summary executions.

The police deny the accusations, saying the drug suspects were armed and had violently resisted arrest.

Thousands of Filipinos flocked to cemeteries on All Saints' Day, known as "Todos Los Santos," to pay their respects to the dead by cleaning tombstones, placing flowers and lighting candles.

"One important reason for celebrating 'Todos Los Santos' with the families is to remember their loved ones and draw inspiration and courage to seek truth and justice for those killed because of this war on drugs," Catholic priest Gilbert Billena said during the service.

Nearly 80 percent of the Philippines' population of 100 million is Catholic, the vast majority of whom still practice with enthusiasm.