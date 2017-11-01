The United States on Wednesday voted against a United Nations resolution condemning the US embargo on Cuba, in a break from last year’s abstention by the former administration that highlighted a thaw in relations.

The resolution was overwhelmingly adopted by a vote of 191 to 2, leaving the US and Israel as the only opposing voices in the General Assembly.

The 193-nation assembly has voted overwhelmingly every year since 1991 to demand an end to the embargo, delivering a rebuke to Washington over its Cuba policy.

But in a first, the US last year abstained as the administration of former president Barack Obama worked to repair relations with Havana and end more than five decades of enmity.

Taking the floor ahead of the vote, US Ambassador Nikki Haley dismissed the debate as “political theatre” and an attempt by Cuba to “distract the world’s attention from the destruction it has inflicted on its own people.”

“As long as the Cuban people continue to be deprived of their human rights and fundamental freedoms - as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those rights - the United States does not fear isolation in this chamber or anywhere else,” she said.

Haley pledged that the US decision two years ago to open diplomatic relations with Cuba would remain unchanged, saying “our friendship and good will toward the Cuban people remain as strong as ever.”

The US State Department said the decision to once again vote against the UN resolution was part of a review of US policy that seeks to focus on democratic reforms in Cuba rather than building ties.

Imposed in 1959 at the height of the Cold War, the trade embargo on Cuba has remained in force and can only be lifted by the US Congress, which has steadfastly rejected such a move.