Six women have accused filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, in a widening scandal over alleged sexual misdeeds in Hollywood’s entertainment industry.

Ratner’s attorney strongly denied what he called the “outrageous, derogatory allegations.”

Ratner, 48, is one of Hollywood’s most successful directors and producers whose films include X-Men: The Last Stand and Horrible Bosses.

Natasha Henstridge

In the article, Henstridge claims when she was a 19-year-old fashion model, Ratner allegedly touched himself and forced her to perform oral sex.

“He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she said. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.

Olivia Munn

Munn claims that in 2004 on the set of a film, Ratner had allegedly masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she delivered a meal to him.

She told the LA Times he boasted at a party of ejaculating on magazine covers featuring her image.

"I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner,” Munn told the LA Times.

Katharine Towne

Towne claims during a 2005 party in LA, Ratner had followed her into the bathroom.

“He started to come on to me in a way that was so extreme. I think it’s pretty aggressive to go in the bathroom with someone you don’t know and close the door,” Towne told the LA Times.

Towne claims she told Ratner, “I don’t even know what you want with me. I’m kind of chubby right now.”

But she said Ratner replied, “I like ’em chubby sometimes."

Jaime Ray Newman

Newman claims while on an an Air Canada flight in 2005, Ratner swapped seats so he could be next to her.

She said Ratner began loudly describing sex acts he wanted to perform on her in explicit detail.

He also allegedly showed her nude photos of his then-girlfriend.

“He was graphically describing giving me oral sex and how he was addicted to it,” she told the LA Times.