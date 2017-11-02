An Uzbek immigrant suspected of killing eight people in Manhattan, New York City by plowing a truck into cyclists and pedestrians on a bike path, was charged in federal court on Wednesday with acting on behalf of the militant group Daesh.

The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, who was hospitalised after a police officer shot and arrested him, ending Tuesday's rampage, confessed to authorities while in custody that he began planning the attack a year ago, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

The 10-page complaint said Saipov waived his rights to remain silent and avoid self-incrimination in agreeing to speak to investigators without an attorney present from his Bellevue Hospital Center bed in Manhattan.

TRT World’sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Saipov's neighbourhood in New Jersey.

Halloween crowd was target

In the course of that interview, the complaint said, Saipov told investigators he was inspired by Daesh videos he had watched on his cellphone, chose Halloween for the attack because he believed more people would be on the streets, and had originally planned to strike the Brooklyn Bridge as well as the bike path.

The complaint also said Saipov had requested permission to display the Daesh flag in his hospital room and said he felt good about what he had done.

Saipov charged

The FBI said it had found a second Uzbekistan-born man, named Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, who was being sought after for questioning in relation to the attack.

Saipov was charged with one count of providing material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organisation, designated in the complaint as Daesh, and one count of violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

New York City police earlier in the day said that Saipov had carried out the attack according to instructions he found posted online by Daesh, on whose behalf he claimed to have acted.

Police also said Saipov had left behind a note extolling Daesh, also known as ISIS.

"The gist of the note was that the Islamic State [Daesh] would endure forever," New York Deputy Police Commissioner John Miller told a news conference. "He appears to have followed almost exactly the instructions that ISIS [Daesh] has put out on its social media channels to its followers."