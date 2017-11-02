Anti-terrorism measures in France are being replaced on Wednesday by a new permanent legislation, as a two-year state of emergency comes to an end.

President Emmanuel Macron defended new security legislation on Tuesday, saying terrorists still posed a serious threat to France.

The controversial law gives police sweeping new powers to make arrests, close down mosques, and restrict the movement of suspects all without judicial oversight.

France's emergency measures were imposed after 130 people were killed in coordinated attacks across Paris in November 2015.

More than 240 people have been killed on French soil in terrorist attacks in almost three years.