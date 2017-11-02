POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Houston Astros mark first World Series triumph
The Houston Astros, powered by a record-equaling home run by George Springer, won the World Series for the first time on Wednesday with a 5-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Houston Astros mark first World Series triumph
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is presented the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2017

The Houston Astros on Wednesday won the World Series for the first time with a 5-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

George Springer, Astros' Most Valuable Player, belted his fifth home run of the Series as the Astros roughed up Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish, who endured his second nightmare start of the Series.

He surrendered five runs in 1 2/3 innings as the Dodgers fell into a hole they wouldn't climb out of.

A day after the Dodgers forced a decisive game seven, the Astros won their first Major League Baseball crown since their inception in 1962 – an especially emotional victory for Houston fans wearied by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

The Houston Astros dedicated their World Series victory to their storm-ravaged Texas home city after claiming the Fall Classic for the first time.

On Wednesday it was mission accomplished as the Astros stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers in the decisive game seven 5-1 to complete a 4-3 series triumph.

Astros players went into the post-season with patches bearing the slogan "Houston Strong," underscoring their solidarity with the city. 

George Springer said the determination to win the title for Houston's fans "was everything."

RECOMMENDED

"That patch on our chest truly does mean a lot to us," Springer said. 

"I'm so happy for our fans who have endured a lot. We're coming home champions."

Astros star Jose Altuve dedicated the win to the Houston fans.

"I think this is the happiest moment of my life in baseball," Altuve said. 

"We did this for them. I know there has been a lot going on his Houston but they are the biggest reason why we are here."

Astros coach AJ Hinch meanwhile said he was delighted to deliver a first World Series to the city.

"You know what Houston – we're a championship city," Hinch said.

"We take pride in being there for Houston. They responded by falling in love with this team," Hinch added.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan