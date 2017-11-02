WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former Pakistani premier Sharif to appear in court
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had been in London with his wife after he was ousted from office, returns to Pakistan to face trial over alleged corruption.
Former Pakistani premier Sharif to appear in court
Expelled Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif faces trial / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2017

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned home on Thursday to face trial in an anti-corruption case he calls political revenge but opposition leaders have termed as accountability for the rich and powerful.

Sharif, who had been in London with his wife who is undergoing cancer treatment, is due to appear in court on Friday over allegations linked to London properties the family owns, charges that could see the former premier jailed.

Allies of Sharif, who has served as prime minister twice and was toppled in a military coup in 1999, have called the proceedings a political vendetta and hinted at intervention by elements of the powerful army.

Sharif, 67, denounced the process in an interview on Wednesday in London before flying home.

"This case in the National Accountability Bureau is highly bogus and fake, which doesn't have links to corruption," he told Geo TV, comparing the process to charges laid against him after General Pervez Musharraf seized power in 1999.

"There is no kickback or misappropriation of the national exchequer," he added.

The country's Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from office in July over an unreported source of annual income of about $10,000, a salary the former premier denies ever receiving.

RECOMMENDED

The high court also ordered the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate and conduct a trial over the Sharif family's wider finances, including the London properties.

Sharif maintains control of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, which elected close ally Shahid Khaqi Abbasi as prime minister after Sharif was disqualified.

Also facing trial before the NAB court is Sharif's daughter Maryam and her husband, Muhammad Safdar. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The allegations against the family stem from the Panama Papers leaked in 2016 that appeared to show that Maryam and her two brothers owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy upscale flats in London.

A Supreme Court-appointed investigatory panel deemed that the family's wealth did not match its income, and accused Maryam and her brothers of signing forged documents to obscure ownership of offshore companies used to buy the London flats.

The panel's report was the basis for the Supreme Court ruling disqualifying Sharif and ordering the NAB investigation and a trial.

The high court ordered the trial to be concluded within six months, which would likely bring a verdict before general elections due next year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan