Papua New Guinea will not force out the hundreds of refugees refusing to leave an Australian detention camp, a senior military official said on Thursday, as the tense standoff entered a third day.

The Manus Island detention centre, established to hold and process asylum-seekers under Canberra's strict immigration policy, was officially handed over to PNG's navy on Wednesday.

Authorities were due to close the camp on Tuesday after it was declared unconstitutional by the PNG Supreme Court.

Water and electricity have been cut and little food is available for the 600 men who have locked themselves in at the camp.

Advocates of the refugees, who were sent to Manus Island after trying to reach Australia by boat, say they fear for their safety if they move to transition centres amid reports that locals do not want them there.

But the PNG naval base's commanding officer Begsy Karaki insisted the detainees "will not be forcefully removed."

"There is no panic and those that have pre-conceived ideas developed by the asylum-seekers, I reiterate that there is no threat," he told PNG's Post-Courier newspaper on Thursday.

Three transition centres have been constructed nearby although the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' representative Nai Jit Lam, who is on Manus Island, said on Wednesday that one was not ready.

Australia's Immigration Minister Peter Dutton insisted the new facilities were "much better" than being at the camp.

"I want to close Manus as quickly as possible, but it doesn't help when you've got the Greens and others who are telling people not to engage, not to move," he told broadcaster Channel Nine Thursday.