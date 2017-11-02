Masoud Barzani stepped down as President of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday as the future of the region continues to spiral into uncertainty following an independence referendum in September.

“I refuse to continue the position of president of the Region after November 1, 2017,” he said in a letter to parliament on Sunday. “And the presidential law of the Region should not be amended, nor should the term of the Regional Presidency be extended.”

Barzani had spearheaded the September 25 referendum which was opposed by Turkey, the US, and other regional powers including Iran. In the days and weeks following the vote, which resulted in a resounding “yes,” the Iraq central government started operations to retake control of territories under de facto KRG control since 2014.

On October 16, the Iraqi army took over the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, without which, analysts say the establishment of an independent Kurdish state in northern Iraq would be impossible.

The loss of Kirkuk was the strongest blow to Barzani, who continued to defend the referendum despite regional backlash.

Barzani decided to resign from his post without waiting for elections that had been set for November 1. Elections have been delayed by eight months, due to “political, security, and technical reasons as well as the lack of a candidate.”

A leader has yet to be named, but possible names include Barzani’s nephew, Nechirvan Barzani who currently serves as prime minister, his son, Masrour Barzani, current head of intelligence of the KRG and Behram Salah, former prime minister of the KRG.

Barzani, president of the KRG since 2005, and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) since 1979 is a key figure in Kurdish politics in Iraq and beyond.

Having held the referendum, Barzani has found himself pushed into a political corner. His move has left the KRG in a political and economic turmoil.

Here’s a look at the life of the Kurdish leader leading up to his resignation this week.

Son of prominent Kurdish figure

Masoud Barzani was born on August 16, 1946 in Mahabad, capital of the short-lived Kurdish state, Republic of Mahabad, in northeastern Iran.

Among the leaders of Mahabad was Mustafa Barzani, Masoud’s father, a prominent Kurdish figure who had led several revolts against the Iraqi state, including the “Ahmet Barzani revolt” in 1931-32 and the “Barzani revolt” of 1943.

Mustafa Barzani later went to Iran, where he served as head of the armed forces of the Soviet-backed Republic of Mahabad, after whose collapse Mustafa returned to Iraq, where he became head of the main Kurdish movement the time, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

The Barzani family dominated Kurdish politics in this period. Their leadership, however, did not go unquestioned, and intra-Kurdish conflict marked much of the latter half of the 20th century.

Ideological differences within the KDP strained party relations. The Barzanis, known as being more conservative, traditionalist and tribalist-leaning were caught in a struggle with a faction that was more leftist and nationalist-leaning, headed by the late Jalal Talabani, himself a protege of Mustafa Barzani.

In 1970, Saddam Hussein, who was leader of Iraq at the time, signed a peace agreement with Mustafa Barzani, as a precautionary measure to protect his regime against any possible uprising. The deal gave significant concessions to the Kurds of northern Iraq including language and cultural rights, recognition of the Kurdish nationality in Iraq, and steps for self-governance.

However, there were serious disagreements over its implementation, and tensions over the “Arabisation of Kirkuk.” Finally, the Kurds of northern Iraq revolted once more in 1974, when the central government proposed an autonomy agreement, which Mustafa Barzani rejected, as he considered it to be a reneging of the earlier deal.

When the 1974-75 revolt against Baghdad failed, Talabani broke off from the KDP to form the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, or PUK. The Peshmerga army also split at this time, and some joined Talabani, while others remained with the KDP.

To this day, Kurdish politics in northern Iraq remains dominated by the two families: the Barzanis in Erbil and the Talabanis in Sulaimaniyah.

Leader of the KDP

After his father’s death in 1979, Barzani took over as head of the KDP, and presided over some of the most bloody periods in Kurdish Iraq’s history.

In the early 1990s, a US-enforced no-fly zone aiming to create a safe-zone in the north of the country appeared to be the first steps towards Kurdish autonomy in the region. This was underscored by the first parliamentary elections held in the region for the Kurdistan National Assembly that saw a unity government between the KDP and the PUK.

Despite parliamentary unity, fighting between forces loyal to Barzani and those loyal to Talabani spiraled into civil war in 1993-1994. In 1996, Masoud Barzani teamed up with Saddam Hussein, who had waged a lethal campaign against Kurds just a few years prior, against Talabani.

At the end Barzani’s KDP, with the Iraqi forces, took over Erbil, and later Sulaymaniyah. Later, Talabani took back Sulaymaniyah, and claimed a new PUK-centered government there in 1997.

Both the Barzani-led KDP and Talabani-led PUK claimed jurisdiction over the Kurdish region, and the rivalry continued until a US-brokered ceasefire in 1998. In 2002, the two rival factions entered a period of rapprochement pushed forward by the US, when it became clear that Washington intended to topple Saddam.

President of the KRG

After the US’s invasion in 2003 and Saddam Hussein’s fall, Talabani and Barzani came together to govern their autonomous region, but ultimately Talabani's high profile and openness to cooperation took him to Baghdad.

Knowing that an independent Kurdish state was not likely, Talabani chose “to pursue reality over dreams” and pushed for an autonomous region with the support of the US, and was later chosen by parliament as interim president in April 2005.

Meanwhile, Barzani remained in what became the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government, and became the first president of the KRG after elections in 2005. He was re-elected into office for a second four-year term in 2009, with over 70 percent of votes in his favour.

Barzani’s KDP remains the largest party in the KRG, and Barzani’s influence could be seen beyond the KRG’s borders: He had considerable sway with different Kurdish factions, including some those in Syria and Turkey.

The fight against Daesh

The KDP’s Peshmerga were one of the main fighting forces in the north against the Daesh terrorist organisation that had spread through Iraq.