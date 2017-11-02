On November 1, 1917, Lord Alfred Balfour, the British foreign secretary, made a pledge that Britain will help and facilitate the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine – setting in motion the events that led to the 1948 creation of the state of Israel and the dispossession of the Palestinians from their homeland.

A century later, Britain refuses to apologise for the declaration’s catastrophic consequences which have befallen and continue to destroy Palestinian lives. On the contrary it will mark the anniversary with pomp and ceremony. Triumphal statements of celebratory pride reminiscent of colonial victories against the weak races of faraway conquered lands will be the order of the day.

The unfolding scenes this week across the UK, but particularly in London, invokes the ugly ethos that drove colonialism to subjugate indigenous nations across the non-white continents by the self-declared superior race in the name of a “civilising mission”.

Conquering “the natives” to bring them into civilisation, as racist as it is, has been the pretext, albeit under different guises, to justify colonial intervention up to the present day. The Balfour declaration is no exception. It served British imperial ambitions that saw the Zionist movement as a valuable immediate and future strategic ally.

According to historians, Britain needed the help of the Zionist movement during World War One, believing it to have significant influence among American Jews in order to draw America into the war. The promise of a Jewish homeland was seen as necessary to entrench British influence in the region, in particular unchallenged access to India.

The British however reneged on a 1916 promise made by the British High commissioner in Egypt, Lord Henry McMahon, to the Sharif of Mecca Hussein bin Ali to support Arab independence in return for help against the Ottoman Empire. Instead, replaced with a promise only a year later to establish a state for the Jews in Palestine. Understanding British duplicity was still a new precept to local Arabs.

The contradictory pledges suggest that the British Empire decided a Palestine run by Zionists, engaged in transferring European-Jewish settlers to Palestine, would be a better ally than an Arab-Muslim Palestine. The British state gave political cover for Zionists to begin the forceful demographic change it had long sought.

Zionism being a colonial-settler movement itself, had no problems presenting itself as part of the European colonial project. The bearers of the enlightenment torch in a sea of darkness. A garrison for European colonialism. In the words of Theodore Herzl, the founder of political Zionism, a Jewish homeland in Palestine should “form a portion of a rampart of Europe against Asia, an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism.” The Europeans for their part were happy to deal with the “Jewish question” by simply exporting it.

The Balfour Declaration was a historic triumph for Herzl’s vision. It marked the integration of the Zionist plans into British colonial ambitions. Four years after the declaration it was put into action with the setting up of the British Mandate over Palestine designated to facilitate the formation of the promised Jewish homeland.

The British mandate over Palestine was established in 1923 and ended with the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. It was entrusted with supporting and setting up colonies for Jewish immigrants and training Zionist armed gangs that were responsible for perpetrating bloody ethnic cleansing operations against the Palestinians. The colonial project, continues, delving deeper into the Palestinian bantustan in what’s left of historic Palestine.

Documented massacres committed by the British-trained Jewish gangs accompanied by ruthless British mandate suppression of Palestinian resistance unfolded against the backdrop of a Zionist colonial expansion. All a deliberate consequence of the fatal 67 words that constituted the Balfour Declaration.

The British government to this day takes pride for that statement even as the deadly consequences unfolds for Palestinians. The legacy which Winston Churchill exemplified as “the superiority of the Aryan stock” when calling for the use of “poisoned gas against the uncivilised tribes” in order to quell the Kurdish rebellion against British rule.