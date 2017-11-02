Palestinians across Ramallah, Nablus and Gaza protested on Thursday, marking 100 years since the Balfour Declaration – Britain's endorsement of the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine a century ago. The helped lead to Israel's creation and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas used the occasion to denounce the declaration, writing in a newspaper opinion piece that "the creation of a homeland for one people resulted in the dispossession and continuing persecution of another."

Several Palestinian leaders have called on Britain to apologise for the 67-word declaration that said it viewed "with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people."

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and held banners demanding Britain rectify its "historical sin."

Some protesters held black flags calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed the right to return, as they marched from Ramallah's Arafat Square to a nearby British cultural office.

Balfour Declaration

The Balfour Declaration was issued by the British government on November 2, 1917, announcing support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine.

The declaration is seen as a precursor to Israel's creation in 1948 and the anniversary is a joyous occasion for Israelis but is contentious for many Palestinians who say it led to hundreds of thousands fleeing or being forced from their homes.

In 1967, Israel occupied the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the Six-Day War. It has since annexed East Jerusalem and the occupation of the West Bank continues.

Hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are greatly diminishing.

Celebration dinner

Prime Minister TheresaMay and her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday celebrated the centenary of the declaration.

"We are proud of our pioneering role in the creation of the state of Israel," May will say at a dinner in London to mark the date alongside Netanyahu, according to extracts released by her office.

May will also warn about a "pernicious form of anti-Semitism which uses criticism of the actions of the Israeli government as a despicable justification for questioning the very right of Israel to exist."

On the second day of his five-day visit to Britain, Netanyahu met May in her Downing Street office and held talks with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, including on the Iran nuclear agreement.

A dinner is expected to be attended by dignitaries including a descendant of the Balfour Declaration's author, then-foreign secretary Lord Arthur Balfour.