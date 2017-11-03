When tycoons in helicopters began landing on Scotland's Isle of Ulva, its six tenants feared their way of life might be coming to an end.

The remote island of pristine beaches, lush hills and craggy coastlines was put on the market this year after decades of ownership by an aristocratic family.

Now the islanders are using a law introduced last year by Scotland's nationalist government to suspend the sale and give themselves time to buy the land, hoping a government fund will help them do so.

TRTWorld's Nafisa Latic has more.

"I think community ownership is the way forward," said Emma McKie, 33, who remembers a time when a thriving farming community lived on the 12-kilometre (7.5-mile) long island off Scotland's west coast.

They are facing a deadline of June 2018 to buy the island off its "laird" Jamie Howard, who put it up for sale for £4.25 million (4.77 million euros, $5.60 million).

The glossy sales brochure for Ulva offered prospective buyers the unique opportunity to own "one of the finest private islands in northern Europe", when it was first put up for sale in July.

Well-groomed tycoons with Russian and Middle Eastern sounding accents began flying in for viewings.

McKie said islanders were concerned that any outside buyer may remove the tenants and close off the island.

"If you have that kind of money, why would you keep the island open to the public, why wouldn't you keep it for yourself?", said McKie, who runs the island's only cafe with her sister-in-law Rebecca Munro.

The Land Reform Act passed by Scotland's pro-independence First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's government allows for the sale of private assets to be suspended to give community bodies the right to buy the land.

The £10 million Scottish Land Fund gives annual grants to worthy projects and Ulva's residents are hoping the fund will go over its usual limit of £1 million.

The legislation has far-reaching implications in a region where half the land is owned by just 500 people, many of them absentee aristocratic landlords with castles and vast country estates.

From vibrant to derelict

Ulva is an idyllic location with views of Ben More mountain and the spectacular Eas Fors Waterfall on the neighbouring island of Mull.

Visitors' first port of call when stepping off the ferry from Mull is The Boathouse cafe.