A high court in Pakistan has adjourned the trial of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday, Dawn newspaper reported.

The judge said he would need to review orders from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and delay the hearing until November 7.

The charges in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court are linked to London properties the family owns that were revealed in the leaks involving offshore companies owned by prominent international figures.

Nawaz Sharif was forced out of Pakistan by the Supreme Court in July over a scandal leaked from the 2016 Panama Papers, and had been facing an arrest warrant for failing to appear at hearings since early October.

Sharif became the 15th prime minister in Pakistan's 70-year history to be ousted before completing a full term.

Before arriving in Islamabad on Thursday, he spent most of his time in London, where his wife is receiving treatment for cancer.

The high court also ordered the NAB to investigate and conduct a trial into the Sharif family's wider finances, including the London properties.