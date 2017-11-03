Bitcoin touched a new all-time high on Thursday, extending its bullish streak on news that the world’s largest derivatives operator will introduce futures contracts for the digital currency.

The value of the cryptocurrency rose 9.7 percent in a single day to reach as high as $7,445.

It took only 13 days for Bitcoin to reach the $7,000 threshold and eight days to climb above the $6,000 mark from $5,000, according to data on investing.com.

Its sharp climb comes after the CME Group announced on Tuesday it would begin offering Bitcoin futures contracts in the fourth quarter.