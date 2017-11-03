US President Donald Trump's Twitter account @realdonaldtrump was apparently deactivated by an employee on Thursday.

The account was down for 11 minutes before it was restored.

Twitter stated in a tweet that the account was taken down by an employee who was leaving the company that day.

Earlier, Twitter said the account was "inadvertently deactivated" due to "human error." The company did not explain in the later post why it had changed its story.

While the account was down, this is what people who tried to access it saw: