A Turkish court on Friday sentenced several top figures found to belong to an illegal network dubbed by Turkish authorities as the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) to up to 31 years in prison.

FETO is held by the Turkish government as being responsible for an abortive military coup attempt in July last year. Its members are alleged to have infiltrated various state institutions including the military, police and judiciary in a bid to undermine democracy in Turkey.

The 14th High Criminal Court in Istanbul sentenced 25 suspects to 12 years of imprisonment each on the grounds of being "members of a terrorist organisation" and plotting against a publishing group known as Tahsiye in 2009.

Police officers linked to FETO carried out numerous arrests accusing the Tahsiye group of helping terrorist organisations, such as Al Qaeda.

FETO-related media outlets supported their actions with manipulative broadcasts.

High court verdict

The court's verdict in the case was the first made among cases filed against many alleged plots by FETO.

Hidayet Karaca, the former chairman of Samanyolu TV, a FETO-linked television channel, was handed a total jail sentence of 31 years for having a leadership role in an armed terrorist organisation, defamation and forgery of official documents.

The court also sentenced ex-policeman Ali Fuat Yilmazer to 16 years and six months in jail for being a member of an armed terrorist group.