TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish court sentences FETO figures in Tahsiye plot case
An Istanbul high court sentenced 25 people to 12 years of imprisonment for being members of a terrorist organisation. Among the convicted were many former Istanbul police chiefs.
Turkish court sentences FETO figures in Tahsiye plot case
Also among the convicted was Hidayet Karaca, the former chairman of Samanyolu TV, a channel known for its ties with the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO). November 3, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2017

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced several top figures found to belong to an illegal network dubbed by Turkish authorities as the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) to up to 31 years in prison.

FETO is held by the Turkish government as being responsible for an abortive military coup attempt in July last year. Its members are alleged to have infiltrated various state institutions including the military, police and judiciary in a bid to undermine democracy in Turkey. 

The 14th High Criminal Court in Istanbul sentenced 25 suspects to 12 years of imprisonment each on the grounds of being "members of a terrorist organisation" and plotting against a publishing group known as Tahsiye in 2009.

Police officers linked to FETO carried out numerous arrests accusing the Tahsiye group of helping terrorist organisations, such as Al Qaeda. 

FETO-related media outlets supported their actions with manipulative broadcasts.

High court verdict

The court's verdict in the case was the first made among cases filed against many alleged plots by FETO.

Hidayet Karaca, the former chairman of Samanyolu TV, a FETO-linked television channel, was handed a total jail sentence of 31 years for having a leadership role in an armed terrorist organisation, defamation and forgery of official documents. 

The court also sentenced ex-policeman Ali Fuat Yilmazer to 16 years and six months in jail for being a member of an armed terrorist group.

RECOMMENDED

The individual cases for two fugitive suspects – FETO's alleged leader Fetullah Gulen and former Police Chief Mutlu Ekizoglu – were separated due to their inability to testify.

Gulen has been living in self-imposed exile in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999. 

In 2011, the founder of the Istanbul-based Tahsiyepublishing house, Mehmet Nuri Turan, filed a complaint against Gulen and FETO-linked media outlets for targeting him.

Tahsiye's origins

The name of the group was first coined by Gulen in a speech he gave on April 6, 2009 where he hinted at the existence of a terrorist organisation called Tahsiye.

The FETO leader alleged that the Tahsiye publishing house and its members had links with extremist organisations.

Following the first mention of the group, FETO-linked media outlets began covering the subject, espousing Gulen's allegation.

Yilmazer, who was the head of the police intelligence department at that time, had also submitted a report in 2009 which alleged that the Tahsiye organisation supported groups like Al Qaeda.

The group was also allegedly defamed as a shadowy organisation in a TV series that used to be aired on Samanyolu TV.  The channel was later closed by the government following the coup attempt last year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan