BIZTECH
6 MIN READ
Apple's iPhone X release causes long lines at stores
Technology fans around the world queued outside of Apple stores to buy the latest smartphone IPhone X.
Apple's iPhone X release causes long lines at stores
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, US, September 12, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2017

Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple Inc stores in Asia early on Friday as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X, a turnout that contrasts with the more lackluster launches for the past two iterations of the premium smartphone.

Strong initial demand underscores Apple’s upbeat sales forecast for the year end holiday shopping season, provided just hours before iPhone X sales began.

In Australia, around 400 people queued outside Apple’s flagship store in central Sydney to pay $1,218 (A$1,579) for the 10th anniversary model, a glass and stainless steel device that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook billed as “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.”

Just 30 people turned up for the September release of the iPhone 8, an incremental update of the iPhone 7.

“It’s beautiful bro, what a feeling, I‘m excited,” builder Bishoy Behman, 18, told  after picking up two iPhone X as the first in line. He said he camped outside the store for a week before paying to improve his place in the queue overnight.

The iPhone X comes a decade after the original iPhone, the product that powered Apple’s rise to become the world’s biggest technology company with a market capitalisation of $868 billion.

The firm opened pre-orders on October 27 and has said demand was “off the charts.” The handset features an edge-to-edge display designed for deeper colour rendition and an innovative camera for face-recognition identification.

Analysts have expressed concern that supply issues might stop Apple satisfying early demand. The camera, for instance, has never before been manufactured in the volume Apple demands.

Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told on Thursday that Apple was “quite happy” with how manufacturing of the iPhone X was progressing.

“Production is growing every week, and that’s very, very important during a ramp period,” he said.

In Apple’s Omotesando store in Tokyo, some 550 people were waiting in a line stretching to around 600 meters.

RECOMMENDED

“I‘m going home, and after having a rest, I’d like to have fun (with the phone),” said first-in-line Yamaura, a 21-year-old college student who spent six days in the queue.

In Singapore, two tourists from Thailand – which is not an initial launch market – were the first to receive pre-ordered phones at a flagship store in the Orchard shopping district.

Arbitrage traders were also in line in an attempt to take advantage of the strong demand. In Hong Kong, some buyers quickly resold iPhone X handsets for a profit, but the resale premium eased as waiting times fell and supply concerns eased.

Newly purchased iPhone X were reselling for $1,512 (HK$11,800) soon after sales began, but the price quickly fell to HK$10,300, a trader told Reuters. In mainland China - where Hong Kong traders often sell newly purchased goods – the anniversary model’s starting price is $1,267 (8,388 yuan).

K Yip in Hong Kong told Reuters his chain of small telecoms shops bought around 500 iPhone Xs for resale, mostly to mainland Chinese, but said the iPhone buzz was not as frenzied as before.

China iPhone sales have sagged in recent years as consumers switch to cheaper phones, while China becoming a launch market has hit demand for Hong Kong handsets.

“People in China can just go online to order, so there’s less demand (in Hong Kong),” Yip said.

Zhou Ying, a Beijing-based iPhone trader since 2010, echoed the sentiment.

“It is getting harder and harder for us to scalp iPhones. It is not the same as before,” Zhou said, adding she bought two at a premium of 300 yuan and hoped to make several hundred yuan in profit through resale.

Lines also started to form outside Apple’s New York City stores on Thursday evening, with a salesperson at one shop in the Upper West Side telling Reuters about 20 people had queued up so far.

The most immediately noticeable change to the iPhone X from previous models is the removal of the physical home button and fingerprint sensor formerly used for unlocking. Instead, the iPhone X is unlocked with a so-called Face ID system, in which the user looks into a depth-sensing camera.

“I thought not having a home button would be an adjustment, but the new gestures are easy to learn and very natural,” IT worker Greg Johnson told Reuters after testing his new phone in Sydney.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan