Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he hoped a US peace initiative would work and praised President Donald Trump for taking a fresh approach to bringing the Israelis and Palestinians back to negotiations.

For at least two decades, the goal of US-led diplomacy has been a "two-state solution," meaning an independent Palestinian state living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.

But Trump has not publicly recommitted to a two-state solution. Instead he states it is up to the two parties to work out in peace talks.

Netanyahu was asked during a visit to London to commemorate the 1917 British declaration of support for a Jewish homeland if he felt now was the moment for peace in the region. Noting Trump's involvement in peace efforts, he said: "Hope so."

"What's being discussed now is an American initiative. Obviously we make our interests and our concerns known to Mr Trump. He's coming with a sort of refreshing 'can-do' thing ... they're trying to think out of the box," Netanyahu said at London's Chatham House think tank.