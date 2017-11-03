Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) transferred more than $3.3 million to several US media outlets through The Journalists and Writers Foundation (JWF), according to Turkish daily Yenisafak, who cited Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK). MASAK detected money transfers from the foundation to The Wall Street Journal, one of the leading daily newspapers in the US.

FETO is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the Turkish government, headed by US-based Fetullah Gulen, that orchestrated the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey. The rogue soldiers killed 250 people and injured thousands.

JWF, which was based in Turkey, was established by Gulen in 1993. It was closed by a decree after July 15 after its members were accused of taking part in the coup attempt. FETO-linked private companies funded the JWF with $4.8 million for lobbying activities in the US between 2011-2016.

According to Yenisafak, MASAK detected a money transfer in 2014 and FETO leader Gulen’s exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal was published a week after that money transfer. In his interview, Gulen denounced the Turkish government and then-prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing them of being undemocratic. He also groundlessly called Western countries to intervene in Turkish internal affairs.