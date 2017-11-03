Syria's northern Idlib province has become the last major stronghold of opposition factions fighting the regime. It's also become home to thousands of displaced people – mostly Syrians, some from Iraq.

For the Syrians in Raqqa, escape was a must but the route to safety was dangerous.

"Daesh would put civilians in the targeted areas [by US-led coalition airstrikes] and then hide in the civilian homes," Um Alaa, a Syrian woman living in Assalam camp. "They stopped all the ways for people to flee."

Three of Um Alaa's daughters were injured in the crossfire as they escaped Raqqa. But now in Assalam camp, the family deals with a new set of life-threatening problems; there are no medical facilities.

Alaa travels a few kilometres each time to get medicine for her children.