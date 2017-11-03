WORLD
2 MIN READ
Refugees struggle with deplorable conditions at Idlib camp
Syrians who fled intensive fighting between Daesh and Syrian regime forces in Raqqa struggle with life as refugees in Assalam camp which does not offer electricity, water, health care or schools.
Refugees struggle with deplorable conditions at Idlib camp
A refugee from one of the provinces of Idlib cooks in front of her tent in a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border on October 23, 2012. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2017

Syria's northern Idlib province has become the last major stronghold of opposition factions fighting the regime. It's also become home to thousands of displaced people – mostly Syrians, some from Iraq. 

For the Syrians in Raqqa, escape was a must but the route to safety was dangerous.  

"Daesh would put civilians in the targeted areas [by US-led coalition airstrikes] and then hide in the civilian homes," Um Alaa, a Syrian woman living in Assalam camp. "They stopped all the ways for people to flee."

Three of Um Alaa's daughters were injured in the crossfire as they escaped Raqqa. But now in Assalam camp, the family deals with a new set of life-threatening problems; there are no medical facilities.

Alaa travels a few kilometres each time to get medicine for her children.

RECOMMENDED

Conditions in Assalam are growing increasingly dire. People do not have access to schools, health care, electricity or even potable water.

As war continues to ravage Syria and Iraq struggles with its Daesh problem, the camps keep swelling beyond capacity. 

TRT World’s Abubakr al Shamahi speaks to Syrian and Iraqi refugees at Assalam camp in Idlib. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan