South African prosecutors argued on Friday that Oscar Pistorius' six-year jail sentence for murder must be increased, saying he failed to show genuine remorse after killing his girlfriend.

The Paralympic athlete shot Reeva Steenkamp dead in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013 when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet.

He pleaded not guilty at his trial in 2014 and has always denied that he killed Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

At a one-day hearing at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, state prosecutors fought for the right to appeal against what they described as a "shockingly lenient" sentence.

Pistorius, 30, was not present for the latest stage of his long legal case, but Steenkamp's mother June was in the public gallery.

"One of the essential ingredients of a balanced sentence is that it must reflect the seriousness of the offence," Andrea Johnson, of the National Prosecution Authority, told the court.

"Genuine remorse is missing – namely a reason from the respondent for firing the four fatal shots.

"One cannot say his regret absolves him from the crime."

In 2015, Pistorius found was guilty of murder, irrespective of whoever was behind the door when he opened fire with a pistol he kept under his bed.

Too lenient?

He was given less than half of the minimum 15 years in jail for murder, in a ruling that the prosecution authority has fought to challenge.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide – the equivalent of manslaughter – but the appeal court upgraded his conviction.

Pistorius' lawyer Barry Roux launched a strong defence of the judge who handed down the six-year sentence, saying she took into account his claim that he believed he was shooting an intruder.

"She balanced what he did with the circumstances," Roux said, adding that the judge understood Pistorius was "a broken man" after the killing and had repeatedly apologised to Steenkamp's family.