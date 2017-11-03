War crimes prosecutors said on Friday they will ask the International Criminal Court's judges for permission to launch a full-blown probe into crimes committed in war-torn Afghanistan, including possible offences committed by US troops.

The move is said to be The Hague-based court's most complex and politically controversial investigation to date and will be the first time possible crimes committed by US forces could be under the spotlight.

"In due course, I will file my request for judicial authorisation to open an investigation, submitting that there is a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in connection with the armed conflict in Afghanistan," chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

"Following a meticulous preliminary examination... I have come to the conclusion that all legal criteria to commence an investigation has been met," the court's chief prosecutor said.

It will now be up to the ICC's judges "to decide whether I have satisfied them that the... legal criteria to authorise opening an investigation are fulfilled," Bensouda added.

In a lengthy probe first made public in 2007, the ICC has been looking at possible war crimes dating back to 2003 by the Taliban, Afghan government forces and international forces, including US troops.

'Inappropriate' probe

In what is likely to become a hot-potato issue, Bensouda has previously said US forces may have committed war crimes in Afghanistan by torturing prisoners in what may have been a deliberate policy.

She stressed that the Taliban militant group and the affiliated Haqqani network, Afghan government forces and US troops as well as the CIA all appeared to have carried out war crimes since the Taliban was ousted by a US-led invasion in 2001, which had followed the September 11 attacks that year.

Washington has previously rejected Bensouda's move, saying any probe into their actions would be "unwarranted and inappropriate."

The United States has not ratified the ICC's founding Rome Statute, so even if US soldiers were to be charged with war crimes it is unlikely they will end up in the dock at the ICC.

'Not isolated abuses'