Brussels will "study" a EU arrest warrant issued by Spain for Catalonia's deposed leader, who is currently in Belgium, a spokesman for the country's state prosecutor said.

"We're going to study it and then give it to a judge," Eric Van der Sijpt said.

A Spanish judge issued a warrant for ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Friday after he failed to attend a court summons over his role in the push for independence.

Some ministers in Puigdemont's former cabinet are also in Belgium and subject to the warrant.

Puigdemont and his ministers must now appear in front of a Belgian judge within 24 hours, where they will be read the charges against them.

TRT World spoke to extradition specialist Nick Vamos for more details.