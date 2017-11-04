POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Istanbul, Lisbon compete to host 2020 Champions League final
UEFA says the Ataturk Olympic Stadium and the Stadium of Light are in a contest that excludes the 13 member federations who are co-hosting the 2020 European Championship.
Istanbul, Lisbon compete to host 2020 Champions League final
Champions League Group Stage Draw - Monaco - August 24, 2017 General view of the Champions League trophy ahead of the draw REUTERS / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 4, 2017

Lisbon and Istanbul are competing to host the 2020 Champions League final.

UEFA says the Stadium of Light and Ataturk Olympic Stadium are in a contest that excludes the 13 member federations who are co-hosting the 2020 European Championship.

Both venues would be hosting European football's top club match for the second time.

Benfica's home stadium hosted the 2014 final, when Real Madrid beat city rival Atletico 4-1 in extra time.

RECOMMENDED

In the "Miracle of Istanbul" game in 2005, Liverpool trailed 3-0 at halftime against AC Milan, then was level midway through the second half before winning a penalty shootout.

The 2020 Europa League final will be played in Gdansk, Poland, or Porto, Portugal.

UEFA requires formal bids by March, and its executive committee picks hosts in June.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan