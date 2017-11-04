Newly daubed graffiti on the Israeli wall cutting off the occupied West Bank lambasts US President Donald Trump and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The work has appeared in recent days after secretive Australian artist Lushsux crowdsourced ideas for what to paint on the controversial separation wall, which in many areas cuts through the Palestinian territory.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.

But residents and visitors warned the art, much of which is not explicitly about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, risks undermining the purpose of painting on the wall.

One painting depicts Trump penning a letter to the rapper Eminem, alongside a caption from his 2000 hit song "Stan" in which Eminem is stalked by a superfan.

The rapper attacked Trump in a widely publicised rap last week.

Another shows failed US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton asking "What happened?" - which without the question mark is the title of her new autobiography. Next to her Trump says "I happened."

A third features Zuckerberg with red eyes and the caption: "The more of your data I gather, the more I understand what it means to be human."

Some of the ideas were crowdsourced, with the artist asking fans on Twitter for suggestions for captions.

He is currently asking fans which famous figure he should paint next, with suggestions ranging from another of Zuckerberg to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Asked via Twitter why he chose to crowdsource his ideas, Lushsux said he was "just trying to be social on social media".

In a previous interview, the Australian, whose identity is protected, has said he aims to be the "anti-Banksy" - the British street artist whose artworks have been major hits all over the world.

'Here to paint memes'