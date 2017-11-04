WORLD
Pennsylvania's energy industry evolves as coal miners await comeback
Trump promised to revive coal by rolling back environmental regulations. But some in the Pennsylvania coal country think it's too little, too late.
The Emerald Coal mine facility sits behind a neighborhood in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, US, October 11, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 4, 2017

A decade ago more than fifty percent of America's electricity was produced from coal.

But with cheaper alternatives and ten years of restrictions on the coal industry, jobs have slipped away. President Donald Trump has campaigned hard to reverse that decline. 

Trump has promised to revive coal by rolling back environmental regulations and moved to repeal Obama-era curbs on carbon emissions from power plants.

But as TRT World's Nick Harper found out in the US state of Pennsylvania, the coal country doesn't think the President can make a difference. 

