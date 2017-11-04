Afghanistan has ordered the suspension of WhatsApp and Telegram to resolve "technical problems", officials said on Saturday, sparking an outcry among social media users.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, and Telegram are popular messaging apps among smartphone-using Afghans, including Taliban and Daesh militants.

So far state-owned Salaam Network is the only internet provider to obey the order, which applies from November 1 to November 20, telecommunications ministry spokesman Najib Nangyalay said.

"We are testing a new technology and WhatsApp and Telegram will be temporarily blocked," Nangyalay said.

"It is not a blow to the freedom of communication in Afghanistan – we have access to Facebook, Twitter. We are committed to the freedom of expression."

Acting telecommunications minister Shahzad Aryobee said the move was in response to dissatisfaction with the services –something industry insiders rejected.

"In order to improve the services and solve the technical problems of these two programmes, the Ministry of Telecommunication and Information Technology is considering to introduce a new technology," Aryobee said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Testing is "time-consuming" and required the temporary stoppage of WhatsApp and Telegram.

The move has ignited a firestorm on social media with users describing the move to block the messaging services as an assault on their right to free speech.