Typhoon Damrey killed at least 19 people in central and southern Vietnam on Saturday, the government said, after the storm swept into the country just days ahead of the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders.

Damrey made landfall at 4 am local time (2100 GMT on Friday) with winds gusting at up to 90 kilometres per hour (56 miles per hour) that tore off more than 1,000 roofs, knocked down hundreds of electricity poles and uprooted trees.

At least 12 people were missing and over 370 houses had collapsed, the state's search and rescue committee said. Over 33,000 people had been evacuated.

The government earlier said six ships had capsized with 61 people on board in the South China Sea and that 25 people had been rescued. It gave no details as to the possible fate of the others.

The storm made landfall near the city of Nha Trang, which is around 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of the coastal city of Danang, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place next week.