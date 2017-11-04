A 10-year-old undocumented immigrant with cerebral palsy detained by US border patrol agents after undergoing surgery at a Texas hospital has been released.

Rosa Maria Hernandez was freed Friday, three days after lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit.

She was detained last week after gallbladder surgery at a hospital 150 miles (240 kilometers) away from her home in Laredo - a small city along the US-Mexico border.

"We're thrilled that she can go home," ACLU attorney Michael Tan said in a statement.

"Despite our relief, Border Patrol's decision to target a young girl at a children's hospital remains unconscionable. No child should go through this trauma and we are working to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Hernandez was traveling to the hospital in Corpus Christi in an ambulance when agents stopped the vehicle and trailed her to the hospital, where they monitored and waited until her treatment was complete.