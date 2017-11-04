The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal spread to Austria on Saturday as one of the country's best-known politicians said he would give up his seat in parliament over an allegation of sexual assault.

Veteran left-wing lawmaker Peter Pilz, 63, has been a fixture in Austrian politics for decades. Pilz has made a name for himself railing against arms deals with countries accused of human rights abuses and leading investigations into corruption like one this year connected to Austrian fighter-jet purchases.

He also recently pulled off a political coup – leaving the Greens this summer to form his own party, Pilz List, which not only beat the Greens in last month's parliamentary election, it also passed the four percent threshold for entering parliament, which the Greens fell just short of.

Weekly newspaper Falter reported on Saturday that Pilz had repeatedly groped a female employee of the centre-right European People's Party during a conference in the Alps four years ago. The article included her description of the incident. She said Pilz was "relatively drunk" at the time.

Pilz – one of the more colourful figures in Austrian politics, a straight talker fond of singing rock songs like "Wild Thing" at party events – said he could not remember what happened.

"Not remembering is no excuse," Pilz told a news conference, adding that Falter's editor-in-chief had assured him the report was thoroughly researched.