Lebanon's prime minister Saad Hariri resigned on Saturday, saying in a televised broadcast from an undisclosed location he sensed a plot to target his life and criticising Iran and the Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"We are living in a climate similar to the atmosphere that prevailed before the assassination of (his father, the late prime minister) martyr Rafik al Hariri. I have sensed what is being plotted covertly to target my life," he said.

Hariri said Iran was "losing in its interference in the affairs of the Arab world", adding that Lebanon would "rise as it had done in the past" and "cut off the hands that wickedly extend into it".

In comments directed at Iran, he said the Arab world would "cut off the hands that wickedly extend to it".

Hariri, who is closely allied with Saudi Arabia, alleged in a broadcast from an undisclosed location that Hezbollah was "directing weapons" at Yemenis, Syrians and Lebanese.

Saudi Arabia's Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al Sabhan said the personal security detail of Hariri, who resigned on Saturday, had "confirmed information" of a plot to kill him.

Speaking in an interview on Future, an Arabic television channel owned by Hariri, he said Hariri was in Riyadh, adding there were "security threats to the prime minister and the kingdom is keen on his safety".

Hariri became Lebanon's prime minister late last year after a political deal that also brought Hezbollah ally Michel Aoun to office as the country's president.

Hezbollah is politically dominant in Lebanon, but its ties to Iran and its support for Syrian President Bashar al Assad have angered some Lebanese.