Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism, having been born 549 years ago in 1469 in the town Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Thousands of Sikh's make the journey from India to Nankana Sahib to celebrate the occasion.

But across the world, every year Sikh's celebrate the event in either October or November - or in the full moon month of Katak.