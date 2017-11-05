TÜRKİYE
Turkish businessman awarded with Russian Order of Friendship
Turkish businessman Cavit Caglar receives Russian award for his contribution to the normalisation of relations between Ankara and Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish Businessman Cavit Caglar as he gives order of friendship to Caglar as part of Russian Unity Day Caglar in Moscow, Russia on November 04, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

Turkish businessman Cavit Caglar received the Russian Order of Friendship for his contribution in Turkish-Russian relations during the normalisation period between the two countries.

The reception was hosted by the president of Russia in the Moscow Kremlin marking Russia's Day of National Unity.

Caglar, who is also a former Minister of State responsible for state-owned banks, became the first Turkish person to receive the order. 

In his speech Caglar said it was thanks to the joint efforts of the leaders of Russia and Turkey that it had been possible to overcome diplomatic crisis between the two countries. 

Relations between the nations were strained in November 2015, when Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet after it violated Turkish airspace. In response, Russia imposed a raft of sanctions on Turkey.

Ties have largely been normalised and the sanctions have been relaxed since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin came together in August 2016.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
