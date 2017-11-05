WORLD
3 MIN READ
Scottish minister quits over 'inappropriate behaviour'
Childcare minister Mark McDonald apologises "unreservedly to anyone" he upset or who might have found his "behaviour inappropriate."
Scottish minister quits over 'inappropriate behaviour'
SNP MSP for Aberdeen Donside Mark McDonald
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

A junior minister in Scotland's government resigned on Saturday after admitting "inappropriate behaviour," as a sleaze scandal in British politics showed no sign of abating.

Childcare minister Mark McDonald said in a statement that he apologised "unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate."

"Some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate - where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions," he said.

A government spokesman confirmed McDonald had tendered his resignation to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier Saturday.

He is expected to remain a lawmaker in the Scottish parliament, representing Sturgeon's Scottish National Party in Aberdeen.

Several claims of harassment and abuse have emerged against British politicians in the wake of the allegations by dozens of women against Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein.

On Wednesday, Michael Fallon resigned as defence secretary, saying his behaviour in the past had "fallen below the high standards" expected of the role.

RECOMMENDED

He had previously apologised for touching a journalist's knee 15 years ago.

Another journalist alleged late Saturday that Fallon "lunged" at her, trying to kiss her, after a lunch in 2003.

Jane Merrick, who was a junior political reporter at the time, wrote in The Observer she did not report him because she "feared making enemies".

But after other allegations emerged, she informed May's Downing Street office of what happened, and less than three hours later, he resigned.

Two other ministers are under investigation for allegations of impropriety, while the opposition Labour party is also investigating the behaviour of a number of its lawmakers.

Labour's foreign affairs spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry, told the BBC, "Some of the things that I have heard in the last week have been so disgusting and I am ashamed that this could happen in the Labour party."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump