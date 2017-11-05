President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that "no dictator" should underestimate the United States, in a thinly veiled reference to North Korea, which is likely to dominate his 12-day Asian tour.

Speaking to cheering servicemen at Yokota Air Base just west of Tokyo, Trump donned a military jacket offered to him and issued a threat that "no one, no dictator, no regime and no nation should underestimate... American resolve".

"Every once in a while in the past, they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it?" roared Trump.

"We will never yield, never waver and never falter in defence of our people, our freedom and our great American flag."

Trump's marathon trip comes with the North Korea crisis at fever pitch, with US bombers running sorties over the Korean peninsula and fears mounting of another Pyongyang missile test.

The president's first stops are Japan and South Korea - frontline US allies in the effort to force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programme, and the two countries with most to fear should a full-scale conflict break out.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports from Seoul about the military preparations South Korea is making.

Golfing buddies

Trump touched down under clear blue Tokyo skies and stepped out with his wife Melania in bright sunshine to greet the crowds.

Speaking to reporters on the plane, he announced he would likely be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin during the tour, as the international community battles for a solution to the North Korean missile crisis.

"I think it's expected we'll meet with Putin, yeah. We want Putin's help on North Korea, and we'll be meeting with a lot of different leaders," said Trump.

He added that North Korea was a "big problem for our country and for the world, and we want to get it solved" but had kind words for the people in the hermit state.

"I think they're great people. They're industrious. They're warm, much warmer than the world really knows or understands. They're great people. And I hope it all works out for everybody," he said.

The next stop for Trump is a golfing date with his "friend" Shinzo Abe, prime minister of Japan, which has seen missiles fired over its northern island amid threats by Pyongyang to "sink" it into the sea.