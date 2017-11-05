WORLD
2 MIN READ
Army deployed in Malaysia's Penang as floods displace thousands
Penang's chief minister warns residents to stay at home as more rain is expected in the northwestern state.
Army deployed in Malaysia's Penang as floods displace thousands
Hundreds of people had been placed in temporary shelters after their homes were flooded or destroyed by the storm. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

Military forces were deployed on Sunday to help thousands of displaced people in Malaysia's northern state of Penang, officials said, as floodwater rose from more than 24 hours of incessant rain.

At least 2,000 people had been evacuated and 80 percent of the state was hit by typhoon-like winds and heavy rain, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement.

He said floodwater had risen to 3-4 metres (10-12 feet). Lim also warned in a Facebook post that more rain was expected and advised residents to stay at home.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the National Security Council was coordinating with police and the military to assist flood victims after a request for assistance from Penang.

RECOMMENDED

Hundreds of trees were toppled and roads were submerged, leaving many areas practically paralysed, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported. At least two people had been killed, it said.

"We remain fearful that there may still be untoward incidents because of the strong winds, the like of which have never been experienced before, and flash floods might recur," Lim told reporters in Penang, according to Bernama.

Hundreds of people had been placed in temporary shelters after their homes were flooded or destroyed by the storm.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump