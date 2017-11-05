Sicilians began voting for a new regional government on Sunday in a crucial ballot seen as a test of national trends ahead of parliamentary elections in the spring.

The contest on the Mediterranean island is expected to be a close race between a resurgent centre-right and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with the ruling centre-left, weakened by internal divisions, in a distant third place.

Bolstered by the return of four-time prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to the campaign trail, the centre-right is looking to reclaim its traditional supremacy over Sicily and show that after years of scandals it is again a force to be reckoned with.

It faces tough opposition from 5-Star, which has never won control of an Italian region and hopes victory in Sicily can propel it to success in the national ballot to be held by May at the latest.

The centre left, which now heads both the Sicilian and national governments, has succumbed to feuding with leftist rivals – a fratricidal struggle that looks likely to wreck its chances of retaining power.