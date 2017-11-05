At least 75 civilians were killed in a Daesh car bombing that struck a gathering of people displaced by fighting in eastern Syria, a monitor said on Sunday.

Deir Ezzor, on the west bank of the Euphrates River, is the largest and most important city in eastern Syria, and is the centre of the country's oil production.

The Syrian regime on Friday declared victory over Daesh in Deir Ezzor, a big blow to the terrorist group as their last stronghold in Syria crumbles.

Saturday's attack in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor killed "at least 75 displaced civilians including children" and wounded 140, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The war monitor, which relies on a network of sources on the ground inside Syria for its information, reported Saturday that dozens had died in the blast.

SOHR said the attack, carried out by Daesh, targeted people displaced by fighting in the oil-rich province who had gathered on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.