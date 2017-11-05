Two suicide bombers struck in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday, killing at least five people and wounding more than 20 others, police and medical sources said.

The interior ministry said the attacks targeted a Shia mosque on Atlas Street in central Kirkuk and gave an initial casualty toll of one killed and 16 wounded.

It is the first such attack since the central government in Baghdad seized the oil-rich city last month from Kurdish forces, who had been controlling Kirkuk for three years.

The central government in Baghdad launched an offensive on Oct 16 to recapture the city and other territories in northern Iraq claimed by both Baghdad and the Kurds, in retaliation for an illegal referendum on Kurdish independence.