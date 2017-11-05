Congolese troops clashed with supporters of a renegade colonel in Congo's eastern city of Bukavu on Sunday before he surrendered and turned himself in to UN peacekeepers.

Democratic Republic of Congo army spokesman for South Kivu region, Dieudonne Kasereka, said by telephone that clashes had started after police came to disarm Colonel Abbas Kayonga, who was sacked from his post on Thursday.

However, Kayonga, a former rebel from a group that had been disarmed and integrated into the Congolese military, gave himself up at the local base for the UN mission to Congo.

"He has just surrendered with 17 people at the base of the mission," Kasereka said, adding that there had been some deaths and arrests but he did not yet have the figures.

Kasereka estimated the initial size of Kayonga's force at about 30. Some had been arrested, some may have been killed and others had fled, he said.