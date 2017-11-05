WORLD
3 MIN READ
Renegade colonel surrenders in eastern Congo after clashes
Security has been deteriorating across the Democratic Republic of Congo since the end of last year, when President Joseph Kabila refused to step down despite his mandate expiring.
Renegade colonel surrenders in eastern Congo after clashes
Colonel Abbas Kayonga, who was sacked from his post on Thursday, turned himself in to UN peacekeepers. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

Congolese troops clashed with supporters of a renegade colonel in Congo's eastern city of Bukavu on Sunday before he surrendered and turned himself in to UN peacekeepers.

Democratic Republic of Congo army spokesman for South Kivu region, Dieudonne Kasereka, said by telephone that clashes had started after police came to disarm Colonel Abbas Kayonga, who was sacked from his post on Thursday.

However, Kayonga, a former rebel from a group that had been disarmed and integrated into the Congolese military, gave himself up at the local base for the UN mission to Congo.

"He has just surrendered with 17 people at the base of the mission," Kasereka said, adding that there had been some deaths and arrests but he did not yet have the figures.

Kasereka estimated the initial size of Kayonga's force at about 30. Some had been arrested, some may have been killed and others had fled, he said.

RECOMMENDED

Security has been deteriorating across the Congo since the end of last year, when President Joseph Kabila refused to step down despite his mandate expiring.

Surging militia violence in the east, which has for decades been a tinderbox of ethnic rivalries fuelled by the region's mineral wealth, and in the formerly peaceful central Kasai region, have raised fears the country could slip back to the multi-faceted civil wars of the turn of the century.

Those wars killed hundreds of thousands in the violence while millions of others are thought to have died of hunger and disease.

The national electoral commission was expected to announce a date for the election to replace Kabila later on Sunday. Last month, it said the election cannot take place until April 2019, raising fears of an escalation in militia violence and civil disturbances.

US envoy Nikki Haley, after meeting with Kabila last month, said the vote must happen in 2018 or it will lose international support.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump