TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey to boost humanitarian work: Red Crescent
Turkey's Red Crescent president says, "We must put an end to injustice and imbalance in the world," at the General Assembly of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies this week in Antalya.
Turkey to boost humanitarian work: Red Crescent
Turkish Red Crescent distributing food in Yemen in this file photo. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

Turkey is ready to boost its humanitarian role through implementing new strategies, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent President said on Sunday.

''Turkey wants to become more active in humanitarian areas. We will determine new visions and strategies. We will focus on the next four years with new goals,'' Kerem Kinik told Anadolu Agency.

''There is injustice and imbalance in the world and only the good hands can put an end to this,'' he said.

Kinik announced his candidacy for the European regional vice-presidency of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) at its general assembly, which began today in the Mediterranean Antalya province.

''Turkey wants humanitarian aid to be implemented in a more active and more extensive way. If we win the election, we will be the voice of the voiceless in the region and worldwide, which is why we put our candidacy forward,'' he said.

''We have one agenda for this meeting, namely, ‘How can we ease human suffering around the world? How can we protect human dignity? How can we provide more help to those in need?’ This is what we’ll talk about,'' Kinik added.

The Red Crescent head said that at the 2019 IFRC General Assembly the group will decide on its 2030 strategies.

Kinik said that these strategies will revamp humanitarian aid assistance by strengthening national organizations.

''Human suffering needs to be eased at its origin, and international politics on migration and refugees need to be newly approached by putting people at the centre,'' he said.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from Antalya.

New visions and strategies

Kinik said next year will be the 150th anniversary of the Turkish Red Crescent.

''We, the Turkish Red Crescent Society, as a one-and-a-half-century-old good hands movement, decided to run for the European regional vice presidency position in the federation elections,'' he continued.

'We have served on the board since 2005 for three terms. Our society has gained huge experience with its efforts. I have personally experienced the humanitarian work efforts for over 20 years.

We believe that the activities of the federation should be stepped up. The federation is not where it should be at the moment. We are determining new visions and strategies. We will focus on the next four years with new goals,'' he said.

The IFRC General Assembly global statutory meetings are being held in Antalya on Nov 5-11, hosted by the Turkish Red Crescent.

Nearly 1,500 ambassadors from 190 countries are in attendance at the meeting.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump