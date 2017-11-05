A suicide car bomber blew himself up at a security checkpoint in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Sunday, killing 15 people and wounding at least 20, residents and a security official said.

Daesh militants claimed responsibility for the assault, without providing evidence, claiming at least 50 people had been killed by the blast and in clashes.

The attack occurred outside the main security headquarters in Aden's Khor Maksar district, according to Aden residents and the security official.

The blast was heard across the city and a plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.

Clashes erupted in the area immediately afterward, witnesses reported. It was unclear who was behind the attack or the clashes that followed.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the local branch of the global militant network, has carried out attacks in southern Yemen in recent years.