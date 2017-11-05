Sacked Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont and four associates turned himself in to Belgian police on Sunday, the Brussels prosecutor's office said, following Spain's issuing of an arrest warrant.

He is wanted by Madrid for actions related to his push for the region's secession from Spain.

Puigdemont's move comes as two polls suggested pro-Catalonia independence parties will together take the most seats in December's regional election although they may fall just short of a majority needed to revive the secession campaign.

Parties supporting Catalonia remaining part of Spain would divide seats but garner around 54 percent of the vote, the polls suggested.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called the December 21 election after firing the previous government and imposing direct rule over the autonomous region following a unilateral declaration of independence by Catalan lawmakers on October 27.

TRT World'sJack Parrock reports from Brussels.

Catalonia's statehood push has tipped Spain into its worst political crisis since its return to democracy four decades ago as surging pro-secession sentiment in the region has in turn kindled nationalism across the country.

According to the GAD3 survey of 1,233 people conducted between October 30 and November 3 and published in La Vanguardia newspaper, pro-independence parties ERC, PDECat and CUP would take between 66 and 69 seats in the 135-seat parliament.

A second poll taken over the same period for the conservative newspaper La Razon echoed the GAD3 survey, showing pro-independence parties would capture the most votes though still fall just shy of a parliamentary majority with 65 seats.

Voter participation would rise to a record of 83 percent, the GAD3 poll showed.