Lebanon's Shia Hezbollah group on Sunday accused Saudi Arabia of forcing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al Hariri to quit, and called for calm in an effort to contain the political crisis unleashed by his resignation.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, said there should be no political escalation in response to Hariri's declaration on Saturday, which was made from Saudi Arabia and came as a surprise even to his aides.

Hariri, in a televised speech, said there was a plot to kill him, and accused Hezbollah and its Iranian backers of sowing strife in the Arab world.

Nasrallah said "legitimate questions" were being asked over whether Hariri had been detained in Saudi Arabia, where news emerged on Sunday that royals, ministers and investors had been detained.

Aides to Hariri, whose family made their fortune in the Saudi construction industry, strongly denied he had been detained or had been forced to resign.

Speaking in a televised address, Nasrallah said, "The resignation was a Saudi decision dictated to Prime Minister Saad al Hariri and was forced on him."

Nasrallah said Lebanon's political leaders expected Hariri to return to Lebanon on Thursday "if he is allowed" to travel.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, a political ally of Hariri, is locked in a bitter tussle for power across the Middle East with Shia Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun will not accept Hariri's resignation until he returns to Lebanon to explain his reasons, palace sources said on Sunday, delaying, for now, the politically difficult consultations over his successor.

Nasrallah said he would not comment on accusations levelled against Hezbollah by Hariri, describing his resignation announcement as a Saudi statement.

Hariri's resignation toppled a coalition government that included Hezbollah, thrusting Lebanon back into the frontline of the Saudi-Iranian regional rivalry and risking an open-ended political crisis.