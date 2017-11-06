Seven charred and dismembered corpses were found on Sunday inside garbage bags on a dirt road in a southeastern Mexican town disputed by opium gum dealers, regional authorities said.

Chilapa, home to some 120,000 people, lies in a mountain region in the state of Guerrero where opium poppies are grown and drug cartels fight for control of heroin trafficking.

Regional security authority spokesman Roberto Alvarez said criminal gangs are engaged in turf wars to dominate the trade of opium gum, which is a dried latex extracted from the bulbs of poppies to develop heroin.