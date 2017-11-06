Iraq's Supreme Federal Court ruled on Monday that no region or province can secede, strengthening the government's hand as it seeks to prevent a repeat of September's Kurdish independence vote.

The ruling was a response to a request from the central government in Baghdad to put an end to any "wrong misinterpretation" of the constitution and assert the unity of Iraq, a court spokesman said.

Soon after, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi urged the northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region to abide by the court's decision.

"We call on the region to clearly state its commitment to non-separation or independence from Iraq," he said in a statement. There was no immediate reaction from Kurdish authorities.

Referendum vote

Iraq’s Kurds voted overwhelmingly to break away from Iraq in a referendum held on September 25, defying the central government in Baghdad as well as neighbouring Turkey and Iran who have their own Kurdish minorities.