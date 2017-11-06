WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont, former ministers to appear in court hearing
The five will appear in a Brussels court, in their first hearing since the Belgian authorities freed them on bail on Sunday night.
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont, former ministers to appear in court hearing
Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont makes a statement calling for the release of "the legitimate government of Catalonia", after a Spanish judge ordered nine Catalan secessionist leaders to be held in custody. in Brussels, Belgium on November 2, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2017

Catalonia's sacked separatist leader Carles Puigdemont and four former ministers are due to appear on November 17 in a Belgian court which is hearing Spain's case for their extradition, a judicial source said on Monday.

A Belgian judge released Catalonia's former leader and the four ex-ministers with conditions on Sunday after Spain issued an EU warrant for their arrest, prosecutors said.

Puigdemont and four of his former ministers turned themselves in to Belgian police on Sunday morning and they were released around 15 hours later.

"The request made this afternoon by the Brussels’ Prosecutor’s Office for the provisional release of all persons sought has been granted by the investigative judge," said the statement by the prosecutor's office.

The five, including Puigdemont, are all forbidden to leave Belgium without the judge's permission, must give the address of where they are staying and obey all court and police summons, the statement said.

"The decision of the judge cannot be appealed," it said.

RECOMMENDED

The five Catalans will appear before a Belgian court within the next 15 days, the statement added.

Puigdemont and some of his ministers fled to Belgium last Monday after Spain dismissed the Catalan executive and imposed direct rule on the semi-autonomous region following the declaration of independence by the parliament there last month.

The declaration of independence came after a referendum held in the semi-autonomous region voted overwhelmingly in favour of succession.

Spain issued a warrant for their arrest on Friday after they failed to appear in court to face accusations of rebellion and sedition for calling an independence referendum.

TRT World  spoke to journalist Jack Parrock in Brussels.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump